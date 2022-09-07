EN
    09:21, 07 September 2022

    384 COVID-19 patients staying in hospitals

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of September 7 some 16,578 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

    Of which 384 are staying in hospitals, while 16,194 are getting treatment at home. 15 patients ate in critical condition, 6 are in extremely critical, while 5 are on life support.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 324 new COVID-19 cases raising the country’s coronavirus tally to 1,390,857.


