385 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 159,223, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 10,137 are treated as in-patients and 149,086 as out-patients.

385 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 129 in critical condition, and 81 on artificial lung ventilation.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 13,652 cases of and 11,305 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.