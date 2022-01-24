386 coronavirus patients in critical condition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the coronavirus morbidity rates across Kazakhstan as of January 24, 2022, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 152,058 are treated for coronavirus. 10,107 of them are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, while 141,951 are treated at home. 386 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 124 in extremely critical condition, while 71 are on life support.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan confirmed 11,340 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.