386 new houses built in Maktaaral

MAKTAARAL. KAZINFORM 386 new houses were built in the flood-hit Maktaaral district, the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region reports.

A new micro-district was built in Myrzakent village, destroyed houses were repaired in the flood-affected region.

386 families celebrate today housewarming. The Kazakh Vice Premier, Roman Sklyar, Uzbek Water Management Minister Shavkat Khamrayev and Governor of the region Umirzak Shukeyev attended the solemn ceremony.

The Vice Premier congratulated all of them and wished them success. He also handed letters of gratitude on behalf of the Prime Minister to those who contributed greatly to elimination of the consequences of the emergency situation. Besides, the Governor handed the letters of gratitude on behalf of the Kazakh President and special medals to those who participated in the construction of the new micro district.

The new micro district is stretching over 70 ha. It has all necessary infrastructures. A 1,200-seat school, a kindergarten are being built there.

As earlier reported, more than 30,000 people were evacuated this May as a result of the emergency situation.