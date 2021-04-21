EN
    10:37, 21 April 2021 | GMT +6

    39,318 under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of April 21, 39,318 people are treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Nationwide, the number of COVID-19 patients under out-patient treatment stands at 13,756, in-patient treatment is provided to 25,572.

    671 COVID-19 patients are said to be in severe condition, 185 in critical condition, and 101 on ventilators.


