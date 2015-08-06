ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana" team dominated the Vuelta Burgos team time trial, Sports.kz reports. "Astana" team finished with the best results of the day which allowed Luis Leon Sanchez to become a leader of the general classification after stage 2. "Caja Rural" had the second best result and "Movistar" finished with the third best time.

The Vuelta a Burgos. Stage 2.

Burgos - Burgos: 13.14 km.

1. "Astana" - 14:50

2. "Caja Rural" - +0:28

3. "Movistar"

General classification:

1. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain, "Astana") - 3:39:45

2. Rein Taaramäe (Estonia, "Astana") - +0:01

3. Mickel Landa (Spain, "Astana")