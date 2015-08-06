EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:57, 06 August 2015 | GMT +6

    &#39;Astana&#39; cycling team won Vuelta a Burgos stage

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana" team dominated the Vuelta Burgos team time trial, Sports.kz reports. "Astana" team finished with the best results of the day which allowed Luis Leon Sanchez to become a leader of the general classification after stage 2. "Caja Rural" had the second best result and "Movistar" finished with the third best time.

    The Vuelta a Burgos. Stage 2.

    Burgos - Burgos: 13.14 km.

    1. "Astana" - 14:50

    2. "Caja Rural" - +0:28

    3. "Movistar"

    General classification:

    1. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spain, "Astana") - 3:39:45

    2. Rein Taaramäe (Estonia, "Astana") - +0:01

    3. Mickel Landa (Spain, "Astana")

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!