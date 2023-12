ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cyclists of "Astana" team - Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez and Andrey Grivko have won gold and silver medals in road race competition at the European Games in Baku.

According to sports.kz, Luis Leon Sanchez was ahead of Grivko and Petr Vakoc of Czech Republic. European games. Road race. Baku. 215.8 km 1. Luis Leon Sanchez - 5:27:25; 2. Andreiy Grivko; 3. Petr Vakoc.