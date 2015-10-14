ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Subscription fee will be introduced on "Astana-Borovoye" paid road, this has been announced at today's press conference in Central Communications Service by Deputy Chairman of JSC "KazAvtoZhol" Ulan Alipov.

According to his words, local residents can pay a 1-year levy for 1000 tenge. Residents of other districts and regions will have to pay a one-year levy for 5000-10000 tenge. Passenger cars' drivers will be able to pay annual, 6-month or quarter subscription fee. Ulan Alipov recalled that a non-cash payment system is operating on the road. Drivers can refill their accounts via terminals in shopping centers of Astana city. Mr.Alipov informed that the subscription fee system is introduced due to problems with money takers. Alipov expects this year's revenues of 1.129 billion tenge. "Astana Atbasar", "Kyzylorda-Shymkent" roads will become paid in 2016. Paid equipment will be installed on the roads for all modes of transport. Recall that the Government's program for transport infrastructure development up to 2022 plans to increase the length of toll roads to 7 thousand kilometers. It is about 30% of national roads.