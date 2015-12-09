EN
    17:11, 09 December 2015

    &#39;Central Asia Security Innovation&#39; project presented by Canadian experts in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canada's Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) made a presentation of the project called Central Asia Security Innovation at the international conference New approaches to security in Central Asia in Astana on Wednesday.

    Canadian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Shawn Steil said the project explores regional security and governance in Central Asia. "Canada hopes to share its experience in the sphere of security and governance," he added. The project focuses on the following major challenges: anti-terrorism, border management, human and drug trafficking, energy and nuclear security, as well as transboundary water management. According to CIGI experts, a series of conferences and workshops will be used to explore ways to strengthen Central Asia's regional institutional and governance architecture in the security sphere. The Centre for International Governance Innovation is an independent think tank focused on international governance based in Canada.

