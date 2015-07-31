ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia's Kazan is welcoming the Congress of Local Authorities of Eurasia bringing together local and regional leaders of the Eurasian region.

According to the Mayor's Office of Kazan, the two-day congress will be attended by representatives of more than 100 cities of Russia and CIS including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Moldova, Mongolia, Tajikistan, etc. The main theme of the congress is "Local solutions for global development: towards the Eurasian integration". The event will be directed at strengthening the Eurasian cooperation and increasing the cohesion and unity of the Eurasian geopolitical region. The main purpose of the congress is to expand the capacity and involvement of local authorities in the processes of global decision-making. The organizers are the Eurasian regional branch of the world organization "United cities and local governments" (UCLG) and the Mayor's Office of Kazan. Eurasian regional branch is geographically the largest within the UCLG. It consists of 12 countries representing 1/6 of the landmass. Thus, the region is inhabited by 300 million people whose interests will be represented at the congress.