ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The exhibition called "Education in the USA" is held being held today in Radisson hotel. The event is organized by the American Education Councils with the support of the Embassy of the USA in Kazakhstan.

"This is an education exhibition of the universities accredited in the USA. It is organized in order to give an opportunity to people in Kazakhstan interested in obtaining education in the USA to meet with representatives of those universities," regional director of the American Councils for International Education Jessica Leonard told.

Representatives of 31 universities of the USA take part in the exhibition.

The exhibition is held for the third time, it will be held in Astana, Aktobe and Almaty this year.