ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iranian police have shut down a fast food restaurant in Tehran, reportedly thought to be a branch of US fast food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken, because the restaurant owners had not obtained the required permissions to operate.

"The KFC was sealed due to the lack of permissions," Fars news agency quoted Iranian Police chief Brig-Gen Hossein Ashtari as saying on Nov 4.

The general added that police will take measure against all shops and restaurants that have not obtained the required permissions or do not follow regulations.

The fast food restaurant, called "Halal KFC", was shut down only one day after opening its branch in Tehran on Nov 2.

The manager of "Halal KFC", Abbas Pazooki, told Tasnim news agency on Nov 3 that his restaurant is not a branch of the US fast food giant and the closure was due to misunderstandings.

In recent days, conservative Iranian media have carried reports to protest the launching of the alleged KFC restaurant in Tehran.