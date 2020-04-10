EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:11, 10 April 2020 | GMT +6

    39 health workers contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

    None
    None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – As of April 10 Kyrgyzstan has confirmed 18 new cases of coronavirus infection, this was announced at a briefing by Deputy Minister of Health Mademin Karatayev, Kazinform reports citing Kabar.

    Thus, to date Kyrgyzstan confirms 298 cases of COVID-19 infection. Five new cases of COVID-19 were registered among medical workers. Currently the number of infected medical workers in the country has reached 39.

    He informed that thirty nine people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Five patients contracted COVID-19 have passed away.

    According to the deputy Minister of Health, 254 people with coronavirus infection are in hospitals 8 of them are in serious condition.


    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!