ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two armed men have taken hostages at a church near Rouen in northern France, media reports have said.

Reuters quoted a police source as saying between four and six people were being held by the men at the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray.

The France 3 network said a priest and two sisters, as well as churchgoers, were among those held.

Source: BBC.com