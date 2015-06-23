ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2015, "KazAgro" National Holding plans to launch at least 75 investment projects totaling KZT 50 bln, Managing Director of "KazAgro" National Holding Aigul Mukhamadiyeva told at the CCS media briefing.

"It is planned to launch at least 75 investment projects this year. 30 of them are already launched. The total cost will reach KZT 50 bln," she said.

According to her, implementation of investment projects of the Holding will allow to reduce the import of fruit and vegetable products by 76%, make up the deficit in terms of storage capacity by 63% and reduce the import of meat by 30%. 106 projects invested by the Holding have been included into the Industrialization Map. The total cost of the projects reached KZT 159 tenge and they allowed to create 6n thousand jobs.

"Thanks to the funds allocated from the National Fund, 161 projects amounting to KZT 142 bln have been implemented. In total, 223 projects totaling 200 million tenge were approved," she added.