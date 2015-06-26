LYON. KAZINFORM - A man has been beheaded and at least one other person injured in a suspected Islamist attack on a factory near the French city of Lyon, BBC News reports.

Several small explosive devices were also set off at the Air Products factory in Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, sources said. The alleged attacker is said to have been carrying an Islamist flag, which was found nearby. A man has been arrested, officials say. Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve is said to be on his way to the scene. The attack occurred around 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT), according to local media. French Prime Minister Manuel Valls has ordered that security be stepped up at sensitive sites around Lyon. The attack comes nearly six months after Islamist attacks in and around Paris that killed 17 people.