39 new schools to open doors on Knowledge Day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 39 new schools with the capacity of 55,000 seats will open their doors for students with the start of the new school year in Kazakhstan. On top of that, new schools with the total capacity of 132,000 seats are to be commissioned across the country by yearend, Kazinform cites the press service of the Enlightenment Ministry.

Up to 194 educational institutions are to be renovated in line with the Head of State’s instruction to fully refurbish and modernize up to 1,000 schools by yearend.

13 schools with the capacity of 25,000 seats will be opened on September 1 thanks to a special fund supporting the development of education structure. 26 more schools with the capacity of 30,000 seats are to be unveiled at the expense of local budgets and private investment.

369 schools with the capacity of 740,000 seats are to be built as part of the Comfortable School nationwide project.

626 schools with the seating capacity of 340,000 have been put into service in Kazakhstan in the past three years alone.