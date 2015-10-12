ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Showcase of ‘No Mad Karma', an Anglo/Kazakh pop group, will be held on 22nd October at 19.30, at Polish Jazz Café, London, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Great Britain.

The showcase will be organised to celebrate the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate and the 20th anniversary of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan.

No Mad Karma is a new multinational musical project by Aidos Sagat, a famous Kazakh composer and the leader of a prominent band Urker, created together with singer and lyricist David Sye and Producer Preston Heyman. The band performs songs in English to the Kazakh melodies accompaniment, mixing these with modern western elements of Classic Rock, Hip Hop, Funk, R+B, Kazakh musical instruments, Gospel and Blues. Singer and lyricist David Sye's father was legendary entertainer Frankie Vaughan, and he is a cousin of Amy Winehouse. Backing Singer Diva Jaelee Small has established herself as one of the hottest Soul Voices on the London Scene and is a big part of No Mad Karma's Album. She features on their hit "27". No Mad Karma prides itself with well-known Producer and Musician Preston Heyman who has drummed for Paul McCartney, Kate Bush and Massive Attack on countless hits. In spring 2015, the band's first release '27' just made its debut in the Music Week Commercial Pop Chart at Number 11, leaving behind Ricky Martin, Leona Lewis, and David Guetta. For the first time ever, the Kazakh single entered the western chart top 20. No Mad Karma was featured on the BBC Radio, Chart Show TV, Sky News and SUB TV. Its clip ‘27' is a celebration devoted to Amy Winehouse and other members of the "27" club and is already being shown by British music channels Chart Show TV and Sub TV. ‘27' has 30,000 views on YouTube and is currently being featured in sets by the top Club DJs on the planet, such as Synthkartell, Victor Sanchez, Niki Belucci, Kenneth Thomas and others. For more information please visit http://www.kazembassy.org.uk/en/articles/article/92