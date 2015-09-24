ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the 12th international exhibition "Astana Leisure 2015" the capital city of Kazakhstan has held a press conference devoted to "Recommended by EXPO-2017" partnership program of Astana.

The program organizers are Astana Mayor's Office and JSC National Company "Astana EXPO-2017". The working body of the program is LLP Astana Convention Bureau. As the organizers say, hotels, catering facilities and tourist organizations of the city will participate in the program. The participants will be awarded "Recommended by EXPO-2017" badge and the status of Astana city partner. The goal of the program is to stimulate Astana's tourist companies to upgrade the quality of their services and improve the image of the Kazakh capital city. A special commission consisting of the representatives of the municipal administration, JSC NC "Astana EXPO-2017", the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Astana and Tourism Industry Union will select the participants. Deputy Mayor of Astana Nurali Aliyev chairs the Commission. Application procedure will start on October 15, 2015.