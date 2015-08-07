EN
    14:10, 07 August 2015 | GMT +6

    &#39;Rubin&#39;, &#39;Salzburg&#39;, &#39;Fenerbahce&#39;, &#39;Bordeaux, &#39;Lech&#39; and &#39;Slovan&#39; - potential opponents of Almaty &#39;Kairat&#39;

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The number of potential opponents of "Kairat" from Almaty narrowed downed to six, Sport.kz informs.

    The football club from Almaty is in the third group of the drawing. Thus, the potential opponents of "Kairat" are Russian "Rubin", Austrian "Salzburg", Turkish "Fenerbahce", French "Bordeaux", Polish "Lech" and Czech "Slovan".

    The drawing will be held today at 5 pm, Astana time.

