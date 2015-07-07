ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Samruk-Energo" JSC and "Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited" signed a memorandum on mutual understanding within the Kazakh-Indian business forum in Astana today.

As the press service of "Samruk-Energo" JSC informs, the document was signed by Chairman of the Board of "Samruk-Energy" JSC Almasadam Satkaliyev and Chairman of the Board of BHEL Bontha Prasada Rao.

According to the agreement, the sides plan to cooperate for a long time in the sphere of energy for designing, construction, reconstruction of thermal power plants, hydro-electric power stations and gas-turbine thermal power stations and combined power stations producing heat and energy.