    19:23, 07 July 2015 | GMT +6

    &#39;Samruk-Energo&#39; JSC signed memorandum with Indian energy equipment producers

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Samruk-Energo" JSC and "Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited" signed a memorandum on mutual understanding within the Kazakh-Indian business forum in Astana today.

    As the press service of "Samruk-Energo" JSC informs, the document was signed by Chairman of the Board of "Samruk-Energy" JSC Almasadam Satkaliyev and Chairman of the Board of BHEL Bontha Prasada Rao.

    According to the agreement, the sides plan to cooperate for a long time in the sphere of energy for designing, construction, reconstruction of thermal power plants, hydro-electric power stations and gas-turbine thermal power stations and combined power stations producing heat and energy.

