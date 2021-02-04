EN
    11:13, 04 February 2021 | GMT +6

    39 schoolchildren contracted COVID-19 in Shymkent in a month

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – 39 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus have been reported among schoolchildren in Shymkent city between January 1 and February 2, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    It is informed that the coronavirus infection has been reported in 64 schoolchildren since the start of the 2020/21 academic year. The city’s sanitary and epidemiological department has initiated epidemiological investigations of all cases.

    Out of 64 COVID-19-infected schoolchildren, 18 attended in-person classes, and 46 studied remotely.

    All the necessary anti-epidemic measures, including disinfecting and quarantining 17 schools for 14 days, were carried out in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.


