39 scientists receive al-Farabi state prize (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akorda has held an awarding ceremony of al-Farabi State Prize in the field of science and technology.

For the scientific work "Quantum and collective properties of plasma: theoretical foundations of new technologies" President Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded scientists of the Research Institute of Experimental and Theoretical Physics at the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Maratbek Gabdullin, Karlygash Dzhumagulova, Merlan Dosbolayev, Sandugash Kodanova, Tolegen Kozhamkulov, Tlekkabylu Ramazanov. For their work "Development of methods and technologies of space science for the formation of the space industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan" the State Prize is awarded to scientists of the National Center for Space Research and Technology and heads of the Aerospace Committee under the Ministry for Investment and Development Talgat Mussabayev, Meyrbek Moldabekov, Daulet Ahmedov, Sergei Dubovichenko, Zhumabek Zhantayev, Arstan Mukhamedgaliyev, Leonid Chechin, Yedyge Zakarin. For a series of works themed "Industrial realization of developments in the field of metallurgy of lead and gold, which have made a significant contribution to the innovative development of the country and raised the prestige of Kazakhstan in the global technology market" the State Prize is awarded to scientists of the National center on complex processing of mineral raw materials Abdurasul Zharmenov, Lyudmila Bolotova, Sagyntai Issabayev, Khanat Kuzgibekov, Igor Startsev, Nikolai Ushakov, Serikbol Shalgymbaev, Viktor Shumsky. For a series of works themed "Development of scientific and technical foundations and sturgeon infrastructure in Kazakhstan" the State Prize is awarded to scientists of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural University named after Zhangir Khan, Kazakh National Technical Research University named after K.Satpaev, leadership of LLP "Marine Biology" - Nurlan Sergaliyev, Nuraly Bekturganov, Aleksander Kim, Serik Timirkhanov. For their work themed "Collected works issued in 10 volumes" the State Prize is awarded to chief researcher of the Center for social modernization and development of human capital RSE "Institute of Economics" under the Committee of science Amanzhol Koshanov. For their work on "Development and implementation of innovative technologies in hip arthroplasty" the State Prize is awarded to scientists of the Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics Nurlan Batpenov, Kairat Ashimov, Shalginbai Baimagambetov, Alexei Belokobylov, Kuanysh Ospanov, Yerik Raymagambetov. For a series of works themed "Scientific evidence of hydrocarbon potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan" the State Prize is awarded to scientists of the K.Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University, Academy of Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan, JSC "Exploration Production" KazMunaiGas", SPC "Geoken" Ural Akchulakov, Geroy Zholtayev, Kurmangazy Iskaziyev, Petr Kovrizhnykh, Baltabek Kuandikov, Evgeniy Ogai. In 2015 al-Farabi State Prize equals to 18 600 000 tenge.