ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Steppe image" fashion show has taken place at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.

"In my opinion, Kazakhstani designers have their own style. It is felt in every outfit. Furthermore, each collection associates with our roots and our common past. Local designers always use natural quality fabrics," shared his opinion about the show Arman Suleimen, designer. MA'LINE, Bibisara, Fariza Sultan, Catreen Design, Kaidarova, Goddess, Jado, Amina Jewels, Ar Hiss presented their collections at the show. "Our main idea is to show that we do not forget about our history. Therefore, the show takes place at the National Museum. We have directed our attention to national cultural cognitive style. Our designers make good, quality stuff, and use only natural fabrics," said Ainura Rayeva, creative director of Kazakhstan Fashion Academy. The fashion event has been attended by prominent actors, TV presenters, singers, including Lyailya Sultankyzy, Anuar Nurpeisov, Zhasyn Kanbayev, Karakat Abildina and many others. This year's fashion show was timed to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. The event was organized by Kazakhstan Academy of Fashion with the support of Astana city administration, and the National Museum of Kazakhstan.