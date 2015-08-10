ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - "Tengizchevroil" LLP developing Tengiz and Korolevskoe deposits in Atyrau region completely eliminated its sulphur reserves.

"In the first half of 2015, "Tengizchevroil" sold more than 1.57 mln tons of sulphur, which is 127% of the produced amount of 1.24 mln tons during the same period. In the first half of 2015, the company completely eliminated sulphur reserves. It was done two years earlier than planned," the press service of the company informs.

The oil company sells sulphur of three types to customers from many countries, mostly to Mediterranean countries, Central Asian countries including Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine and China.