ASTANA. KAZINFORM - French-Swiss chef Benoit Violier, whose Swiss restaurant was named the best in the world in December, has been found dead at his home in an apparent suicide.

Violier, 44, ran the Restaurant de l'Hotel de Ville in Crissier, near the city of Lausanne.

"Late in the afternoon, police... went to Crissier where they discovered at his home the body of Mr Benoit Violier," Swiss police said in a statement, adding that it appeared Violier had shot himself.

Police said an investigation had been opened into the death.

The Swiss news website 24 Heures reported that Mr Violier had been due to attend the launch of the new Michelin guide in Paris on Monday.

The statement added that Violier's family had asked for privacy "to be allowed to mourn in peace".

The Restaurant de l'Hotel de Ville, which boasts three Michelin stars, was in December crowned the world's best restaurant by France's La Liste ranking which named 1,000 top establishments in 48 countries.

The gastronomic guide is the French foreign ministry's answer to the UK-based World's 50 Best Restaurants.

Celebrating the win, Violier said at the time: "It's wonderful, it's exceptional for us. This ranking will only motivate our team more."

Violier took over the restaurant with his wife Brigitte in 2012, following the retirement of his mentor Philippe Rochat, another towering figure in French cuisine. Rochat died after falling ill while cycling last year.

Born in the French coastal city of La Rochelle into a family of winemakers, Violier's career went from strength to strength over the years, and he was named Chef of the Year in 2013 by the influential Gault & Millau guide, second only to the Michelin guide among gourmets.

Known as a keen hunter, game was a mainstay in Violier's signature dishes and he was known for using local, seasonal products.

He obtained Swiss nationality two years ago, according to the Swedish daily Blick. Michelin-starred French chef Pierre Gagnaire was one of many of Violier's peers who expressed their shock at his death late Sunday.

