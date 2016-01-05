EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:40, 05 January 2016 | GMT +6

    393 babies born in Kazakhstan on last day of 2015

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 393 babies were born in Kazakhstan on the last day of the 2015, the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan informs.

    Almaty is leading the way in terms of newborns. 82 babies were born in Almaty on December 31, 2015.

    Then, Mangystau region is second with 51 newborns, East Kazakhstan region - 43, Almaty region - 39, Zhambyl region - 36, South Kazakhstan region - 28 and 27 babies were born in Astana on December 31, 2015.

    However, 820 babies were born in Kazakhstan on December 31, 2014.

    Tags:
    Statistics Demography News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!