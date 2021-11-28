397 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 27,000 people in Kazakhstan are treated for COVID-19, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

According to the commission, 27,056 people are treated for COVID-19 across the country. 3,617 patients are staying at hospitals, while 23,439 are receiving outpatient treatment.

397 patients are in critical condition, 125 are in extremely severe condition and 84 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that 847 new cases of the coronavirus infection were logged in Kazakhstan, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 970,092 since the start of the pandemic. 933,986 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since March 2020.