39th Tehran International Short Film Festival kicks off

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The 39th edition of Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) started on October 19 (Wednesday) in Tehran, IRNA reports.

According to the official website of the TISFF, the 39th edition of the event will be held from the 19th to 24th of October and focuses on the local cinema concept and diversity of genre in short films in general.

Short films will compete in two international and national sections in four categories: Fiction, Documentary, Animation, and Experimental.













Photo: IRNA