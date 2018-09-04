3D model of Almaty demonstrated to Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State has visited AlmatyGenPlan Research Institute LLP, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan inspected the situation center, which is a Big Data platform for effective city management. Integration of 10 city and national systems makes it possible to analyze the city traffic information, the daily passenger traffic in public transport, the available places at schools and kindergartens, and the criminal situation, and to monitor budget utilization.



Besides, a scalable 3D holographic projection of Almaty city was demonstrated to Nursultan Nazarbayev. It should be mentioned that the model is capable of simulating various processes in the city.

Following the visit to AlmatyGenPlan Research Institute, the Head of State gave a number of instructions on the further development of the city.