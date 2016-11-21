3D model of Astana’s administrative part presented at intl workshop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Space Days in Kazakhstan 2016 international workshop offered today its participants to watch a video about digital 3D model of Astana's administrative part.

“The video was shot with the use of Russian Geoscan drone under the support of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary national company,” Director of the Centre for High-Precision Satellite Navigation System Nurgan Kemerbayev said.

The digital 3D model was developed specially for the Space Days in Kazakhstan 2016 international workshop, he said.

According to representatives of Geoscan company, 3D model of a city enables to receive accurate geotagged information product.



As it became known, following the workshop, JSC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary and Russian Geoscan are expected to sign a protocol on establishment of a joint enterprise for producing drones in Kazakhstan.

“Besides, we plan to establish a maintenance center and a center which will provide services in aerial photography, 3D modeling of cities, elaboration of topographic plans and in monitoring,” Kemerbayev added.



