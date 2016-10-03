3rd annual conference 'Doing Business with EEU' held in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. Last week The Eurasia Center and The Eurasian Business Coalition organized a Conference "Doing Business with The Eurasian Economic Union" which highlighted the new opportunities in the region. Panelists addressed vital topics of business, trade, energy, finance and investments. Officials from Eurasian nations offered new opportunities from the privatization of state-owned companies and other enterprises and strategic areas of investment in Eurasia's regions.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the U.S. also participated in the event, sharing thoughts on developments of Silk Road initiatives.

The Embassy representative emphasized, since first days of its independence, Kazakhstan as the largest landlocked country has sought to make full use of its transit potential. “Today, we are even closer to making Kazakhstan a land-linked country, with the launch of powerful and sustainable initiatives such as American “New Silk Road”, Chinese “One Belt, One Road” and Kazakh “Nurly Zhol” program,” he said.

He also mentioned that Kazakhstan would be glad to be part of the global value chain. As a WTO member and founding member of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazakhstan is open for international business. This investment climate will be further improved, while we implement structural reforms under the "100 steps" reforms program and continue our talks on our membership at the OECD.

Source: kazakhembus.com