EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    23:30, 17 September 2018 | GMT +6

    3rd fight of GGG vs Canelo may take place next May

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gennady Golovkin's promoter, Tom Loeffler, said that the third fight between Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez may take place in eight months, next May, Sports.kz reports.

    Boxingnews24 quotes Tom Loeffler as saying, 'if two judges saw Canelo winning, we can't argue with it. We have to respect their decision'.

    "GGG, to us, is still the champion. I think we'll probably see this fight a third time, because the second fight was even better than the first fight. So I wouldn't be surprised if we see it a third time," he said.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!