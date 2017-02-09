3rd modernization focuses on people - German experts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Representatives of German social, political and economic circles commented on the recent President's Address.

"The goals of this Address are ambitious and realizable. Implementation of its provisions, will undoubtedly contribute to the growth of foreign investments into Kazakh economy. I especially liked the special measures to support small and medium-sized businesses. As we can see on the German example, the more SMEs in the economy, the more stable political, economic and social situation in the country is", said the former vice-president of the EEC and European Commissioner for Enterprise and Industry, Günter Verheugen.

In turn, CEO of METRO Cash & Carry Anton Van Gorp noted that "with the launch of the third modernization Kazakhstan in the context of global competitiveness is looking for responses to the future challenges of the global economy".

"We, as an international investor in Kazakhstan, appreciate the aim to accelerate the development of non-extractive sectors of the economy and invest in technological modernization and infrastructure as it will lead to long-term stabilization. Moreover, as a company that sells mainly food stuffs, we highly support the idea of making the agricultural sector a new driver of the economy. Indeed, potential of the agricultural sector in Kazakhstan is far from being covered. The essence of the third economic modernization of Kazakhstan is to focus on people, their potential, their contribution and how to enable them to jointly participate in the economic development of Kazakhstan. Therefore, it is absolutely right to push it forward, together with the decision on the people's participation in the improvement of the political system of the country", said Anton Van Gorp.