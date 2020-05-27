EN
    11:00, 27 May 2020 | GMT +6

    3rd session of National Council of Public Confidence kicks off

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 3rd session of the National Council of Public Confidence chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    The virtual session is dedicated to the development of human capital and is set to focus on the development of the sphere of education.

    Recall that President Tokayev announced the establishment of the NCPC during his inauguration ceremony on June 12, 2019.

    The Head of State signed the decree on the composition of the NCPC last July. The NCPC consists of prominent public figures, MPs, economic and political experts. The first and the second sessions of the NCPC were held in September and December 2019, respectively.


