3rd set of triplets born in Zhambyl rgn

Woman Gulzhan Adibayeva from Mereke village gave birth to triplets at the perinatal center in Taraz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Gulzhan, an English language teacher, gave birth to girl triplets, named Ayana, Aisha, and Aila, at the Zhambyl region perinatal center in Taraz.

«Girl triplets were born prematurely – at week 33 of pregnancy. Their weight was 2,490, 2,300, and 2,700 grams,» said the health department of the region.

Shortly after birth, they needed intensive care. Next day, they were moved to the neonatal unit. The family now has five children.

In 2022, seven triplets were born, and three triplets in eight months of this year in Zhambyl region.