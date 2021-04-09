3rd stage of clinical trials of QazCovid-in vaccine to be 50% complete by Apr 15

KORDAI. KAZINFORM – The third stage of clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine QazCovid-in will be 50% complete by April 15, Director General of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems Kunsulu Zakarya said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her words, in order to be used for medical purposes, every vaccine has to be put to several rounds of tests. That includes pre-clinical trials on animals and then several stages of clinical trials.

Kunsulu Zakarya revealed that QazCovid-in had 100% efficacy in the first stage of clinical trials and 96% efficacy in the second stage of clinical trials. The third stage of clinical trials is set to be 50% complete by April 15. Only after that the experts of the Institute will be able to reveal the efficacy of the homegrown vaccine in the third stage.

She also said that given the complicated epidemiological situation and urgent need in vaccines, many countries start using vaccines after the second or in the middle of the third stages of clinical trials.

Earlier it was revealed that the first 50,000 doses of the QazCovid-in vaccine will become available in late April. The Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems and SK Pharmacy agreed to supply 2 million doses of Kazakhstan’s vaccine which will be branded as QazVac in the market.