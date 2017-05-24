EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:23, 24 May 2017 | GMT +6

    3rd stage of Rally Kazakhstan - 2017 ends in Mangystau

    None
    None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM The third stage of "Rally Kazakhstan - 2017", the fifth round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies, finished in Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    null
    Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al-Rajhi and German navigator Timo Gottschalk finished cruised to a comfortable victory in Rally Kazakhstan, with 4 hours 12 minutes 40 seconds, beating Nasser Al Attiyah for 5 minutes 5 seconds.
    null

    However, in the overall standings due to a penalty Al-Rajhi, Qatari Al-Attiyah is still first, and Jakub Przygonski from Poland is second.
    null

    The 421 km third stage became the longest and passed south of Zhanaozen and further into the region. The finish line was near Kenderli along winding paths near the small village of Senek.
    null

    "Rally Kazakhstan - 2017" consists of six stages. The length of the rally is 2,494 km, most of which are high-speed sections. Crews compete in three classes: T1, T2, and T3.
    null

    Over 20 crews from different countries take part in the competition.

    The 276 km fourth stage started on Wednesday morning, May 24 near the village of Senek.
    null nullnull

     

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!