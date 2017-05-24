3rd stage of Rally Kazakhstan - 2017 ends in Mangystau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The third stage of "Rally Kazakhstan - 2017", the fifth round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies, finished in Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.



Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al-Rajhi and German navigator Timo Gottschalk finished cruised to a comfortable victory in Rally Kazakhstan, with 4 hours 12 minutes 40 seconds, beating Nasser Al Attiyah for 5 minutes 5 seconds.



However, in the overall standings due to a penalty Al-Rajhi, Qatari Al-Attiyah is still first, and Jakub Przygonski from Poland is second.



The 421 km third stage became the longest and passed south of Zhanaozen and further into the region. The finish line was near Kenderli along winding paths near the small village of Senek.



"Rally Kazakhstan - 2017" consists of six stages. The length of the rally is 2,494 km, most of which are high-speed sections. Crews compete in three classes: T1, T2, and T3.



Over 20 crews from different countries take part in the competition.

The 276 km fourth stage started on Wednesday morning, May 24 near the village of Senek.

