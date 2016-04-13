EN
    17:11, 13 April 2016 | GMT +6

    3yo bitten to death by stray dogs in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM -Today a 3-year-old girl was bitten to death by stray dogs in Akbulak district of Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the official representative of the city's Internal Affairs Dept Saltanat Azirbek.

    The tragedy occurred at about 10 am. The little girl was left without adult supervision. As a result she was attacked by stray dogs. The victim has died from her injuries before the arrival of ambulance.

    Forensic examination is to be carried out. The investigation is underway.

    Veterinary Service is searching for the stray dogs.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents Accidents
