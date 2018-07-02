3yo dies after falling from window

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM A toddler accidentally fell out of a third-floor window of an apartment block as his mum left the room. The accident occured on Sunday, July 1, in Kokshetau.

The child was born in 2015. He and his mother, living in Astana, arrived in Kokshetau on June 30. When left unattended the boy reportedly opened the window and plunged to the ground.



The injured child was straight away rushed to the intensive care unit. Unfortunately, the doctors failed to save his life, the press service of the internal affairs department of Akmola region reports.