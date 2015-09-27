3yo killed in car crash in Mangystau region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 3-year-old child was killed in a traffic accident in Mangystau region, says "Lada" with the reference to the law enforcement agencies.

The accident occurred in the morning on September 25 on Kalamkas - Aktau highway. According to police, a 42-year-old woman, resident of Shetpe village (Mangystau region), was driving Lexus ES 300. Suddenly she lost steering control and drove into oncoming traffic where her car collided with a motor vehicle HOWO driven by a 44-year-old resident of Aktau. As a result of the road accident the driver of Lexus with facial laceration was taken to a nearest hospital. Sometime later the woman was released. Unfortunately, the woman's son, who was in the car, has died from his injuries at the scene of the tragedy. According to police, the woman does not have a driving license. The investigation was launched.