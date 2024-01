KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Three-year-old Aiaru Amangeldy has won the Little Miss Kazakhstan 2018 title and the right to represent Kazakhstan at the beauty contest in Bulgaria early July.

The Little Miss Kazakhstan 2018 pageant took place in Almaty involving little beauties aged 3-17 from all corners of the country.



During the show, the little girls wore ethnic clothing, ballroom gowns and showed their talents.