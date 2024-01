ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake was registered at 19:23:47 with the epicenter located 232 km south-east of Almaty city on the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the Seismic Stations Network of Kazakhstan.

"The energy class of the earthquake is 8.5. The magnitude is MPV 4.0. The coordinates are 42.53° northern latitude, 79.60° eastern longitude. The depth is 20 km", reads the message.