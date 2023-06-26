4,000 Kazakhstanis performing hajj this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 4,000 Kazakhstanis left for Saudi Arabia to perform hajj this year. This is what Advisor to Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan’s Muslims Kenzhetay Duissenbay said at a briefing in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

The briefing was held ahead of Qurban Bayram (Eid Al-Adha) holiday.

The Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan’s Muslims has launched qurban2023.kz website which enables the citizens to make a sacrifice of animal in a distance mode. Any Muslim resident of the country can order a sacrificial animal (sheep or cow) online. However, the person, who orders animal sacrifice cannot take a third of the carcass for himself.

Kenzhetay Duissenbay called on all the Muslims of Kazakhstan to actively join Sacrifice for the Sake of Allah charity campaign.

«We wish that the prayers of our 4,000 compatriots performing hajj be accepted and that they return safely to the homeland. May Allah bless our country and land and accept our sacrifices, donations and all the good deeds that we do during the days of Eid al-Adha,» he said.