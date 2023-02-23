4.1 magnitude quake jolts Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded today an earthquake some 424 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the seismological experimental and methodological expedition of the national seismological research centre.

The earthquake was recorded at 08:01:28 a.m. Almaty time.

The energy class is 10.3. The 4.1 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. No tremors were felt.

It was centered at 45.76 degrees north latitude and 80.88 degrees east longitude, it said in a statement.

Photo: aa.com.tr