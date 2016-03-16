EN
    21:50, 16 March 2016 | GMT +6

    4.1-magnitude quake rocked on Kazakh-Kyrgyz border

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked today in 105 km southeast from Almaty, Kazinform learnt from the National Seismological Stations Network.

    The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 km, 105 km southeast from Almaty, on the border of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Its energy class made 9.3. MPV magnitude was 4.1. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.81° north latitude, 78.09° east longitude. No casualties or damages were reported.

