    09:45, 18 February 2022 | GMT +6

    4,107 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,107 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Pavlodar region has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 644. Nur-Sultan city and Aktobe region are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 631 and 561, respectively.

    Akmola region has reported 507 COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty city - 485, West Kazakhstan region - 309, Almaty region - 250, Shymkent city - 163, Atyrau region - 156, Kostanay region - 155, and Karaganda region - 142.

    North Kazakhstan region has seen 45 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, East Kazakhstan region - 20, Mangistau region - 16, and Turkestan region - 14.

    Nine more have beaten the coronavirus infection in Kyzylorda region.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,244,669.



