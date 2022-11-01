15:03, 01 November 2022 | GMT +6
4.1M earthquake hits 488km away from Almaty
ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded 488 km away from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
The quake occurred November 1, at 10:35:32 am Almaty time.
According to the seismological stations network of the Ministry of Emergencies, the epicenter of the quake was 488 km to the southwest of Almaty, at a depth of 5 km.
The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.86 north latitude. 73.10° east longitude.
Photo: apa.az