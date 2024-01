ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Network of Seismic Stations of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry recorded an earthquake on December 10 at 06:58:45 a.m. Almaty time. The quake was centered 133 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

Its energy class is 9.2. The MPV 4.1 earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 km. No tremors were felt.