EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:18, 26 April 2016 | GMT +6

    4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in Almaty region

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One more earthquake was registered by the National Seismological Stations Network today.

    The quake occurred at 09:39:10 Almaty time in 146 km southeast from Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan. Its energy class made 9.3 and MPV magnitude was 4.2. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.86° north latitude, 78.64° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter is 5 km. No damages or casualties were reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty region News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!