4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM One more earthquake was registered by the National Seismological Stations Network today.

The quake occurred at 09:39:10 Almaty time in 146 km southeast from Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan. Its energy class made 9.3 and MPV magnitude was 4.2. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.86° north latitude, 78.64° east longitude. The depth of the epicenter is 5 km. No damages or casualties were reported.